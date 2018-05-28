Scott Falls dam removal is an unnecessary flow of government money, fire chief says

The provincial government says the Scott Falls dam needs to come down or taxpayers will be left with the maintenance bill for the decommissioned dam, but the Musquash fire chief isn't convinced.

"My concern is, why are they taking it down?" asked Wayne Pollock, who lives downstream from the structure.

"If it did let go, I don't think it will affect anyone anyway," he later said.

"I'm certain they're spending millions of dollars to remove that. Spend that money on the people who just went through the flooding around the province."

Residents were notified last week that plans were being made to tear down the structure, made inoperative in 1978 when its penstock and generator were removed. The dam is about 30 kilometres southwest of Saint John.

"The Scott Falls dam infrastructure is no longer used or viable to generate electricity and not intended as a drinking water supply," reads a letter residents received.

"As well, if the Scott Falls dam infrastructure is left in its current state, significant repairs will be required."

Jean Bertin, a spokesperson for the provincial government, said the lack of significant water flow is why the dam cannot be used for its original purpose.

Cost not made public

Musquash's watershed infrastructure, which includes five reservoirs, five concrete dams, 27 earth dams and other dam related structures, was built by NB Power in the 1920s as a power generation complex, according to Department of Energy and Resource Management.

Bertin didn't respond to questions regarding projected costs or why the dam needed to come down after decades of standing undisturbed.

"We anticipate that the decommissioning will be subject to an environmental impact assessment," he wrote in an email.

He did say the removal of the dam was not connected to floods the community experienced in early January.

Wayne Pollock said this decision will only affect residents negatively. He said he and others have cabins on the lake the dam holds back. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

"Waters retained at Scott Falls dam on the West Branch of the Musquash River do not flow into the East Branch and as a result would not have contributed to the water flow at the East Branch dam," he wrote.

Still, Pollock said this decision will only affect residents negatively. The 70-year-old fire chief said he and others have cabins on the lake the dam holds back.

The houses that sit downhill from the dam, Pollock said, aren't in a position where they're at risk of flooding if it did breach.

Fishing camps affected

And without the wall, the water levels will drop, the lake will become a river and he'll lose his waterfront access.

"The cottages on the upper side of the dam will lose the use of the reservoir," he said.

He said there are better places to spend the money needed to decommission the dam.

"Then to take a dam out that really doesn't mean anything except a small few where it's a nice little place for their cottages, the fishing and the stuff of that nature" he said.