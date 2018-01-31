Poor weather conditions are forcing some schools across the province to close on Wednesday.

All schools in the Anglophone East School District are closed and most of the Anglophone North School District, with the exception of schools in the Campbellton and Dalhousie areas.

All schools in the Francophone South School District are closed except for Fredericton, Oromocto, Saint John and Quispamsis areas. Schools in the Francophone North-East District are also closed.

The Moncton campus at the University of Moncton is also closed until 1 p.m.

Meanwhile, Environment Canada ended its snowfall warning across the province shortly after 6 a.m.

But central and eastern areas of the province saw between 15 and 20 centimetres of snow overnight.