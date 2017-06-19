RCMP are trying to find out who vandalized the oldest one-room schoolhouse in the province.

The Cedar Hill schoolhouse in Lower Woodstock was defaced on the weekend, leaving the community disappointed and frustrated.

"It really rocks me to be honest," said Maggy Thomas, the secretary-treasurer of the River Road Association, which manages the old schoolhouse.

"I feel that it's so disrespectful."

Maggy Thomas was speechless when she saw the defaced schoolhouse. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

The building is just five years younger than Confederation.

Built in 1872, it was used as a school until 1961, when it was handed over to the River Road Association.

Since then, the historic building has been a community centre.

Whoever spray painted the building didn't leave much vulgarity out. The graffiti included violence, swearing, drug references and racist slurs.

"To the community, it's disrespectful"0:41

"I feel that if something isn't done, more things are going to happen," said Thomas.

The vandalism was reported to the RCMP on Sunday afternoon. They are looking into who did it and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

A community centre

Richard Wetmore, one of the last students at Cedar Hill School, said a friend messaged him about what happened on Sunday, and he saw the pictures.

Richard Wetmore was one of the last students to go to Cedar Hill School. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

"It's just senseless," Wetmore said.

"Now to have to paint all over it, it's an expense, and we don't really have a lot of money. So it's a situation, it's just a bummer, and for someone to do something senseless like that it seem a shame."

The River Road Association will hold an emergency meeting Tuesday at the schoolhouse at 7 p.m.

There they will try to to figure out how to raise the money to clean up the damage. Thomas said anyone who wants to help is welcome to attend the meeting.