Teachers spend hundreds of dollars out of pocket to pay for school supplies so students don't go without, the president of the New Brunswick Teachers' Association says.

Teachers are spending an average of between $750 to $1,200 on these resources every year, George Daley said Thursday.

He said teachers paying for supplies is a common practice because of child poverty in New Brunswick.

"I would suggest that probably every teacher in the province of New Brunswick is doing it," Daley said in an interview with Information Morning Fredericton.

Earlier this week Kevin Sacobie, a father in Fredericton, spoke out about his struggles to come up with a $40 fee to pay for school supplies at Nashwaaksis Memorial School. The mandatory fee came after his son already received supplies from Greener Village, the city's food bank.

Fifteen of the 19 classroom teachers at Nashwaaksis Memorial School opted this year to buy paper, pens, coloured pencils and notebooks to last their students the year, said principal Jackie Hay told CBC News earlier this week.

In turn, to cover their expenses, the teachers asked each student to bring in $40. Since Sacobie told his story, many people offered to pay the fee, and the issue has been resolved.

The teachers association said it does not want teachers spending so much of their money on school supplies, but Daley said it's necessary to ensure students have the tools they need to learn.

"They see these students in front of them who have a need and they respond," he said of the teachers. "Our students need us to do it."

Some schools across the province have decided to buy supplies in bulk, which has lowered the cost for parents, but also takes away the stigma of one student having nicer resources than another student, Daley said.

"It also makes your day flow easier if you've got all the resources in your room," he said.

Society needs to step in

Daley said government and New Brunswick society are both responsible for helping to foot the bill for supplies.

"I don't want to see any children in this province come to school without resources or without food," he said.

"Students that come to school, they have to feel safe, they've got to be fed and they have to have the material and after you have that, teachers have got to build relationships with them — and that's before education ever starts."

Kevin Sacobie says Nashwaaksis Memorial School wouldn't let his son use supplies provided by the food bank and insisted instead that he pay $40 for supplies bought by a teacher. (Maria Jose Burgos/CBC)

Premier Brian Gallant's government cut the $250 classroom supply benefit.

Daley said the benefit would help, but he called it a Band-Aid approach to a bigger issue.

He said there needs to be a better way to get that money into the hands of teachers for students.

"We've got pockets of areas in this province that are really struggling with severe poverty," he said. "But it's a fundamental conversation in our society that we need to have."

Government needs to step in

Daley said he didn't want to point fingers at political parties, which have all had to deal with the issue of child poverty in New Brunswick. But with an election coming up, he said, he wants to know what each party plans to do about child poverty.

"As New Brunswickers, we have to have a response," he said. "What's our acceptable level that we're willing to pay and how are we willing to fix that situation?"

​CBC News has asked for comment from the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development but has not received a response.