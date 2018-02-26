Five days after a Florida high school shooting left 17 people dead, a Moncton parent was surprised to be able to walk freely into his children's school unsupervised and in close range of the gym and cafeteria.

Gary Huntington, who has two children at Lewisville Middle School, said he easily entered the building and did not see an adult for a minute or more.

"I was a little blown away and I'm thinking, 'My God, this is right after this school shooting, and it was nonchalantly everyone running around' … I'm there picking up my children, but I'm thinking, 'Are we falling asleep at the wheel?'" Huntington said.

Moncton father Gary Huntington was unnerved to find he could freely walk through the doors of Lewisville Middle School and not see another adult for a minute or more. (Lewisville Middle School)

"We're putting our children in their hands, their security while we go to work and provide a life or our children. … I'm just trying to be cautious. Our children are the most precious thing in the world that we have."

'Taken aback'

Huntington said the security at local schools doesn't appear to measure up in an era in which mass school shootings have become more common in the U.S. In that country, there is much easier access to guns, including the AR-15, the semiautomatic used to kill students and teachers at Parkland.

Huntington said a recent visit to a relative's school in Toronto showed a stark contrast in its approach to safety.

"Their school security is as tight as its ever been, and this is prior to the shooting in Florida," said Huntington. "So I was overwhelmed by that but taken aback by here in Moncton.

"How about a video camera? Have the doors locked with a buzzer and a monitor, something safe.

"I'm not asking for teachers with guns. I'm just asking for a little bit of a heads-up, know who's coming in and our of our schools. And it might not be an active shooter … It could be a disgruntled parent in an argument with their spouse, and they're going to take their kids."

Aging infrastructure

Gregg Ingersoll, superintendent for the Anglophone East School District, said the safety of students is his number one concern.

The district is doing everything it can to ensure schools are safe, he said, but the aging school buildings have been an challenge.

"The schools weren't built in a time when this was a big concern in the community," Ingersoll said. "Well, it certainly is today, so one way to address it is new infrastructure so we'll certainly get some of that.

"The other way is to make modifications to current infrastructure to make it as safe as we can, and put policies in place that schools abide by during the day."

Anglophone East School District superintendent Gregg Ingersoll said the district is doing everything it can to ensure schools are secure. (CBC)

Once the school day begins, all entrances except the main doors are locked. Many of the newer schools have cameras and a buzz-in system to allow visitors in. And the district has a plan to get all schools on board, Ingersoll said.

"Lewisville Middle isn't as bad as some of our schools. Our older school offices are in the middle of the building, so nowhere near an entrance, so it's very challenging.

"We are trying to address it … We've been doing a lot of different things over the years to bring our schools up to a new standard of safety required today."

Threats made 'every day'

Responding to the mental health needs of students is another "huge focus" of the district, said Ingersoll. Every school has a lockdown plan and all administrators abide by a violent threat risk assessment program that gets invoked whenever a threat is made.

"Every day, in our 37 schools, we'd have someone who'd say something," he said. "Most of these, once we look into it, is a non-substantive threat, where we talk to the students, talk to the family and away they go.

"A few go to the higher level, those ones we tend to get police involved in, the complex cases, with lots of meetings and a safety plan: from meeting with a guidance counsellor daily, to regular book-bag checks."

Despite the measures already in place, Huntington said he will continue to press the district to do more.

"I know it might come off as a knee-jerk reaction, but I'd rather have it be knee-jerk than a regretful action," Huntington said.

"This has to be addressed. This will be addressed, whether we all have to stand up and say, hey — the safety of our children is first and foremost."