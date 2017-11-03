Students of a Saint John performing arts school will perform a brand new musical at the Imperial Theatre this weekend, based on the popular 2003 movie, School of Rock, which starred Jack Black.

School of Rock: The Musical opens Friday night and continues through the weekend with every performer in the show aged 18 or younger.

Kate Wilcott, the artistic director of InterAction School of Performing Arts, said as soon as she found out the youth production rights for the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical were available she wanted to do it.

​"It combines everything that InterAction does," she told Information Morning Saint John.

School of Rock tells the story of a failed wannabe rock star who ends up posing as a substitute teacher at a private school, where he turns his class into a rock band.

'You feel like you're at a rock concert'

Lily VanBeek, age 12, who has played the piano for six years, was cast in the role of keyboard player Lawrence.

She said this is the first time she's ever played as part of a band.

Thirteen students make up the School of Rock band, including Connor Sullivan, in the blue T-shirt, and Lily VanBeek, standing next to him. (Chuck Teed/InterAction School of Performing Arts)

"It was a great experience, we were laughing the whole time," she said. VanBeek even cut her long hair for the role.

Connor Sullivan, age 15, who plays guitarist Zach, said his part was an even bigger challenge, since he'd never played the guitar.

"You can imagine how surprised I was when they pulled me up and said, 'How willing are you to learn guitar?'"

'When you have such a hardworking group of people in the same building it's amazing to see what they can do.' - Connor Sullivan

Both students said it has been a lot of long rehearsals but everything paid off when they walked onto the Imperial Theatre stage this week.

"When you walk into the Imperial you feel like you're at a rock concert — there's a band set up, you can see lights and … we have over 400 lighting cues, so it looks like a rock concert," Wilcott said.

"It's a rock concert, a rock musical and a Broadway show at the same time."

Sullivan said for him it has been amazing to see the results of all of the practice come together.

"With the amount of time that we're spending at InterAction, I couldn't think of a better cast to do it with. When you have such a hardworking group of people in the same building it's amazing to see what they can do."

Students turned rock stars

Wilcott said the musical closely follows the story of the original movie and credited Lloyd Webber for capturing the magic of the classic comedy.

VanBeek said the epic battle of the bands at the end of the show is her favourite part, but Sullivan loves a different scene.

"I'd say, 'If Only You Would Listen,' is the big one … it really brings the whole thing together and gives you that background that you need to understand why this is such a big deal that they've come out of their shells and become rock stars."