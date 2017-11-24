School districts need to keep better tabs on credit card spending, AG says

School districts are not consistently monitoring the nearly $20 million per year spent using credit cards, according to Auditor-General Kim MacPherson.

MacPherson says in a volume of her 2017 report, which examines the use of credit cards by three school districts for smaller purchases, that there were "many cases" of non-compliance with policies dictating how the cards should be used.

The report also found that school districts did not have clear documented guidelines for the use and administration of credit cards.

In addition, her report notes that districts made "significant" purchases online, which exposes cardholders to identity theft and undisclosed fees.

The province began rolling out credit cards, or "purchase cards", to departments, school districts, and community colleges in 2003 as an alternative way to pay for frequent, low value transactions.

The cards are only supposed to be used for purchases of up to $1,500.

District had over 750 cards

The auditor general chose three districts to review: Francophone North East School District, Anglophone West School District, and the Francophone South School District, because of their number of cardholders, purchases, and status of prior audit recommendations, among other factors.

New Brunswick Auditor-General Kim MacPherson presented her Atcon findings to the public accounts and Crown corporations committee in Fredericton on Tuesday morning. (Maria Burgos/CBC) One of the districts audited, Francophone South, had 755 active cards as of February 2017, which was the most cards out of any provincial government department.

By contrast, Anglophone West School District had 394 active cards, Francophone North East School District had 245 active cards, the department of transportation and infrastructure had 199 active cards, and the department of justice and public safety had 159 active cards.

Anglophone South had used purchase cards to make $4.6 million worth of purchases during the 2016/2017 fiscal year, the most out of any district

Of the school districts that were audited, Anglophone West had made $4.5 million worth of purchases using the cards during the 2016/2017 fiscal year, Francophone South had used the cards to make $3.3 million worth of purchases, and Francophone North East School District had made $2.5 million worth of purchases.

Lack of documentation

In examining individual transactions, the review found 10 cases in the three school districts, totalling over $1,300, where the lack of documentation prevented the auditor general from determining if the purchase was legitimate.

The items purchases included fruit arrangements, iced coffee purchased in Ottawa, and $500 in chocolate.

The review also found purchases that appeared "unusual", such as the purchase of a laptop bag at a high end athletic apparel store during a business trip and Netflix membership charges for a school during summer months.

Better monitoring, enforcement

Among her recommendations, MacPherson said the districts should regularly monitor card transactions to identify violations, and implement enforcement procedures for those who break the rules.

Kelly Cormier, a spokesperson for the department of education and early childhood development, said many of the auditor general's recommendations have already been implemented or, are in progress.

She said the department and school districts will work together towards full implementation of the recommendations.

She also said that the department will establish a process to monitor the cards on a "go-forward" basis.

Districts pledge to follow-through with recommendations

In an email, Monique Boudreau, the superintendent for Francophone South School District, said the district is working to improve its guidelines around the cards and make them clearer.

As far as the number of cards in circulation, Boudreau said it allows principals to invest more time in supporting teachers and continuous improvement, rather than having to manage all purchases at their school.

She pointed out that it does not change the amount spent in the end.

Catherine Blaney, acting superintendent for Anglophone West School District, said the district takes all the concerns raised by the auditor general very seriously, and will take steps to implement her recommendations.

"We intend to make progress toward total compliance and improvements on purchase card procedures within Anglophone West School District, correct any past deficiencies and prevent any others from this point forward," she said.

CBC requested comment from Francophone North East School District but did not receive a response Thursday.