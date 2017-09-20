A man facing charges after a car crashed into the front entrance of a school in Sainte-Anne-de-Kent appeared in Moncton provincial court Wednesday.

Mathieu Carroll, 36, was charged with assaulting an RCMP officer, mischief for damaging school property under $5,000, dangerous driving on Route 134, and driving with a suspended licence.

No one was injured in the incident early Tuesday afternoon at École Calixte-F.-Savoie, which was already on lockdown because staff had seen the driver near the school.

In court, Carroll was remanded in custody and ordered not to have contact with three individuals.

After hearing the order, Carroll placed his head in his hands and appeared upset.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Jeff Johnston said earlier that the crash at 1:30 p.m. appeared to be intentional and followed threats.

"There was significant damage to the school," Johnston said. "There was also damage caused to a police vehicle when it was rammed by the suspect."

Students were outside in the playground when staff saw the driver in the school parking lot, Ghislaine Arsenault, spokesperson for District scolaire francophone sud, said in a statement Tuesday.

The students were brought inside the school, which was then locked down.

Bail hearing Thursday

École Calixte-F.-Savoie serves students from kindergarten to Grade 8.

On Wednesday, Crown requested a 30-day mental health review, but Judge Denise LeBlanc said she would consider that issue at Carroll's next court appearance.

Carroll is due back in court Thursday for a bail hearing.

The school reopened Wednesday, and Arsenault said counselling services would be availabe for students and staff.

Carroll, who is from Sainte-Anne-de-Kent, is also charged with threatening a person on Sept. 6.