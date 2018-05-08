Snow in January, flood in May: what a year for lost school days

If it's not snow days, it's flood days.

Major flooding has moved into week two in central and southern New Brunswick, meaning some schools have been closed for seven days already.

One of those schools is Barker's Point Elementary School in Fredericton.

Although the building is fine, Catherine Blaney, superintendent of the Anglophone West School District, said the closure is a result of the sewage system not operating.

"We just don't have washrooms and because of that we're unable to have staff and students in the building," she said in an interview with Information Morning Fredericton.

Schools like Sunbury West, Cambridge-Narrows School, Chipman Forest Avenue School and Chipman Elementary School, are closed because of several road closures.

A number of schools in the Anglophone South School District have also been closed because of flooding and road closures, including Belleisle Elementary and Belleisle Regional High School.

In the Saint John area, Morna Heights School and Kennebecasis Park Elementary School in Rothesay are closed.

Morna Heights School will remain closed on May 8, 2018 due to the continued situation with flooding. —@ASD_South

Hampton Elementary School, Hampton Middle School, Hampton High School and Dr. A. T. Leatherbarrow Primary School are also closed.

CBC News has asked the district for comment.

No road, no school

Blaney said officials with Anglophone West have been working alongside the province's Department of Transportation and the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization to check on road conditions and to ensure buses can adjust their routes based on road closures.

Road crews set up barricades Friday on Route 10 at Coal Creek. Road closures have disrupted schools in the Chipman area. (Catherine Harrop)

She said as soon as the roads are clear, schools will be open.

"No building has been impacted by the flooding," she said. "They're all ready to go and start up as soon as the roads are clear and we can start busing students in and get back to a normal way of educating our students."

The district's website said buses will provide service up to road closure signs and barricades.

"Should students be able to meet their buses at these locations, transportation will be provided," the website said.

Robert Wheaton and Penny Miller's house in Chipman was flooded this week. (Penny Miller/Submitted)

In the meantime, Blaney said teachers are reaching parents through email, providing them with a list of reading and writing activities their children can do to keep up with class work at home.

When teachers return to school, they make some adjustments to make sure everything required is covered.

It's among the worst floods New Brunswick has seen in recent memory. 1:03

"There will be a lot of planning between teachers," she said.

Teachers in most of New Brunswick are practised in catching up after a winter that was heavy with snow in the north but also closed schools in Fredericton and other St. John River communities from time to time, especially in January.