Sarah MacPherson finished in the top 10 in the 1,500-metre race at the 2017 Summer Universiade athletic championships taking place in Taiwan.

The Fredericton runner is in the capital, Taipei, representing Canada.

"The race went OK," said MacPherson, whose goal was to win a medal at the event.

"I got stuck and I couldn't get around anyone. And then by the time I got around, I couldn't catch up. But I kicked as hard as I could and died at the end."

MacPherson finished in 10th, four seconds behind first place with a time of 4:22.77.

In hindsight, however, it was a great accomplishment.

"This is my first national team," said MacPherson, a University of Tulsa graduate. "Tenth at world university games is super exciting, and is just one step in the right direction."

MacPherson made the trip after making the Canadian qualifying time, then finishing fourth at nationals in Ottawa.

Sarah MacPherson finished the 1,500-metre race with a time of 4:22.77. ( Mathieu Bélanger/Usports)

The Universiade experience

MacPherson said representing Canada had always been a dream of hers, and she hopes to do it again.

"If there's a team to make, this is the team to make, other than the Olympics," she said.

"To be able to wear the Canadian uniform at the start line was just a great great feeling."

MacPherson said the experience at the competition has been amazing. She stayed in an athletes village that included a games room, track, weight room, and athletes from across the world.

MacPherson didn't get to go to the opening ceremonies of the games, so she could rest before her race. But she will attend the closing ceremonies.

Her next big goal is to make it to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.