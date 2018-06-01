Salvation Army hands out doughnuts with a side of history for National Doughnut Day

Most people likely celebrated National Doughnut day by scarfing down multiple doughnuts.

But the local Salvation Army decided to educate people in Fredericton about the history of the sweet treat, while handing out fresh, handmade doughnuts on site.

The group travelled from Saint John to set up a doughnut making station downtown.

One of the 'Doughnut Girls' hard at work making the treats. (Submitted )

"I thought it was a great opportunity for us to come out into the city. We have homemade fresh doughnuts, they're free, and we get to give the story behind how National Doughnut Day originated," said Louise Armstrong, emergency disaster volunteer co-ordinator for the Salvation Army in Saint John.

The story goes like this.

In 1917, Salvation Army women were providing hot cocoa, religious services, clothes mending, and music to troops on the front lines.

Volunteers operating the doughnut stand. (CBC )

With few provisions, they used an ordinary bottles as rolling pins to fashion dough into a treat for the homesick soldiers.

Soon, soldiers were lining up for a taste of the creation.

Dubbed "the doughnut girls," the women were eventually frying up thousands of doughnuts daily.

Soon the women were serving up thousands of doughnuts every day. (Submitted )

In 1938, during the Great Depression, the Salvation Army held a 'Doughnut Day' to raise funds and remember the contribution of the Doughnut Girls.

It later became a national celebration in the U.S.

Salvation Army volunteer David Down lived through World War II, but he never knew about the Doughnut Girls.

Volunteer David Down lived through World War II, but never knew about the 'Doughnut Girls.' (CBC )

"There will always be wars, eh? Will there always be doughnuts? Yes! While I'm around," he said.

From now on, the Salvation Army intends to mark the day annually.