No commercial salmon fishing in Greenland for 12 years

The Atlantic Salmon Federation has reached an agreement with Greenland and Faroe Islands fishermen to stop commercial fishing of salmon.

Salmon from more than 2,000 rivers converge on Greenland and Faroe Islands waters. Some are healthy but others are endangered salmon from the St. John River and Penobscot River in Maine.

The 12-year Greenland Salmon Conservation Agreement was announced Monday afternoon in partnership with the North Atlantic Salmon Fund in Iceland.

The two conservation organizations negotiated the deal with the Association of Fishers and Hunters in Greenland for 12 months, finalizing it on May 24 in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Greenland and the Faroe Islands, an archipelago halfway between Iceland and Scotland, are both autonomous nations under Denmark.

On the Faroe Islands side, the salmon deal first came into being in 1992, but it was renewed for another 12 years on May 22.

"Significantly reducing the harvest of wild Atlantic salmon on their ocean feeding grounds is meaningful and decisive, not only for salmon conservation, but also for global biodiversity and the health of our rivers and oceans" Bill Taylor, the president of the Atlantic Salmon Federation, said in a news release.

Fridleifur Gudmundsson, the chairman of the fund in Iceland, described the Greenland deal as buying the commercial fishing rights from the many small, mostly Indigenous, fishing communities along Greenland's west coast.

"We are prohibiting all commercial sale of salmon," he said.

"The agreement though allows for 20 tonnes of subsistence quotas so people can still fish for personal consumption."

Gudmundsson said that historically, the communities fished around 75 tonnes of salmon. Now, they're allowed 20 tonnes and cannot sell their catch. They can only use it personally.

On the Faroe Islands, there will be no salmon fishing at all.

That area on the west coast of Greenland is particularly important to conserve, he said, because it's a "mixed-stock" fishery, which means salmon from both sides of the Atlantic Ocean gather over the winter to feed.

"We have salmon from more than 2,000 rivers in these waters," he said.

And one of those rivers is the St. John, where fish end up spawning. The average lifespan of salmon is five years, so two generations of fish will be protected, Gudmundsson said.

Mature salmon that would otherwise be fished in those feeding grounds will begin returning to their home rivers in the spring of 2019.

In return, the conservation groups will be providing funds to "support development programs," or other means of revenue for fishermen. Gudmundsson said he cannot disclose how much that amounts to, but it will similar to how much the fishermen would have made by selling salmon.

"We don't want to just buy them off, so to speak," Gudmundsson said.

Gudmundsson said each year, the salmon organizations will decide where that money will go, whether it's to alternative fishing methods or tourism projects. He said they're still deciding what the best project is for 2018-2019.