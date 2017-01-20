A man surrendered to RCMP in Salisbury on Friday morning after officers surrounded a home in the Parkin Street area and blocked off the subdivision.

The man was taken into custody without incident at about 11:25 a.m., said media relations officer Const. Hans Ouellette.

The man is now being questioned by police and the investigation continues, said Ouellette.

Police went to the scene at about 9 a.m., after receiving a call about a "distraught" man in a home, said Ouellette.

RCMP had asked people to stay away from the area and for local residents to remain in their homes.

There had been a heavy police presence in the neighbourhood and officers had set up a perimeter around the subdivision.

The man was alone in the house, said Ouellette.

No other details are being released at this point, he said.

Traffic has now resumed in the area.

With files from Gabrielle Fahmy and Kate Letterick