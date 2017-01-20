A man surrendered to RCMP in Salisbury on Friday morning after officers surrounded a home in the Parkin Street area and blocked off the subdivision.

The man was taken into custody without incident at about 11:25 a.m., said media relations officer Const. Hans Ouellette.

The man is now being questioned by police and the investigation continues, said Ouellette.

Police went to the scene at about 9 a.m., after receiving a call about a "distraught" man in a home, said Ouellette.

RCMP had asked people to stay away from the area and for local residents to remain in their homes.

There had been a heavy police presence in the neighbourhood and officers had set up a perimeter around the subdivision.

We are being asked to move away for our safety. pic.twitter.com/EDS8nZimOa — @LetterickCBC

The man was alone in the house, said Ouellette.

No other details are being released at this point, he said.

Traffic has now resumed in the area.