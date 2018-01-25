Members of a Salisbury family fighting to keep their horses will have to wait a bit longer for their day in court.

The Dangremonds took their case to the Court of Queen's Bench, asking for a judicial review of their dispute with the village over the zoning of their property.

The Village of Salisbury has also filed an application to the court, seeking to have the two horses, Misty and Reiner, removed from the Dangremonds' property.

The court dealt with the family's application first. The Dangremonds' lawyer Brian Murphy, asked for an adjournment to go over material he said he received Tuesday.

Gerri, Valerie and Jan Dangremond are fighting to keep their two horses, Misty and Reiner, at their Salisbury property. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

When the Dangremonds moved to Canada from the Netherlands in 2013, they bought a five-acre property in Salisbury, a village of only 2,300 people west of Moncton.

They didn't realized that their plans to keep horses there would violate Salisbury zoning rules.

The property was once a farm with a rural zoning, but the Dangremonds the were told their home and barn were not suitable for animals and the property was now zoned residential.

The family tried to get the property rezoned to agricultural, as a neighbouring property is zoned, but Salisbury council voted against it at a meeting last October.

The horses belong to teenager Valerie Dangremond.

Following the court appearance, her mother, Gerrie Dangremond, said it's been a long struggle.

"It's been going on for more than a year and a half now, so especially for Valerie it's always the uncertainty. Every morning in the back of your mind the uncertainty what will bring today?"

Gerri Dangremond said the fight to keep her daughter's two horses has been difficult. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News)

Inside the courtroom, Judge George Rideout granted the adjournment but said he wanted to deal with the matter as soon as possible.

About 30 people from the village came to court to offer support to the family. Janice Jackson, a neighbour, said it's been a difficult time for the Dangremonds.

"We have from the beginning asked for common sense and compassion but we've got anything but," she said.

Jackson said she has mixed feelings about the delay.

Valerie Dangremond with her two horses, Misty and Reiner, at their Salisbury property. (Joseph Tunney/CBC News )

"It would be nice for this to be over with if we knew for sure we were going to get a favourable outcome, but I think we're all just very thankful for every day the horses can stay at their home and Valerie has her pets," Jackson said.

"I'm an animal lover myself and if somebody said I had to get rid of my dogs, oh my goodness, really truly, I don't know what I'd do."

A new date for the case has not yet been set.