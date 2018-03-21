One person is dead after a fire early Wednesday at a house in Colpitts Settlement, about 30 kilometres southwest of Moncton.

The fire broke out just before 2:30 a.m., said RCMP Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh.

She said both the Salisbury and Petitcodiac fire departments responded to the blaze.

Police are still trying to determine the victim's identity.

RCMP, firefighters and the fire marshal were on the scene Wednesday, investigating the cause of the fire.