Family of Melanie Roussie, one of the two victims in a double homicide that rocked the small town of Saint-Quentin, are shaken after the death of the 36-year-old.

"'My God I was shocked," said Roussie's aunt Bettie Roussie, who learned the news from her son.

"I didn't know what to think. I don't know if she was at the wrong place at the wrong time."

Melanie Roussie and a 67-year-old man, Jean-Paul Caron, were found dead Monday in a Valcourt Road house in the town in northwestern New Brunswick.

The two knew each other, though police have not said the nature of their relationship.

Five police cruisers remained at 44 Valcourt. Rd in Saint-Quentin on Wednesday afternoon investigating the deaths. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Police still have not made any arrests in the case. They don't believe the killings were random.

Mother mourned

One of Roussie's three daughters, 20-year-old Monica Roussie, took to Facebook the day Roussie was found dead by police.

"How can people be so cruel?" Monica wrote.

Then on Wednesday, she wrote again: "You're beautiful mom, don't leave me alone.

"I will miss your calls every five minutes to ask me if I am okay. I will miss doing our hair together and doing our makeup together. ... You were the only one who called me every day, and who came to see me when things were bad ... I will miss being called baby. Mom I need you with me because I won't be able to do it."

Betty Roussie said she expects a lot of people to show up at the visitation being held Friday at the Savoie funeral home in Campbellton, as many people knew the family.

"I would see her once in a while, and she'd always be happy to see me," she said of Melanie "And she'd always say, 'Hi Aunt Betty.'"

Roussie was from Pointe-à-la-Croix, Que., across the Restigouche River from Campbellton, but lived in Saint-Quentin. The funeral will be held Saturday in Pointe-à-la-Croix.