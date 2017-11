RCMP are confirming a man and woman found dead in a Saint-Quentin home on Monday were homicide victims.

Police were called shortly after noon to a Valcourt Road home, where they found the bodies of Jean Paul Caron, 67, and Melanie Roussie, 36.

No arrests have been made, an RCMP news release said Wednesday.

The RCMP do not believe the killings in the town north of Grand Falls were random and ask anyone who saw the victims that day to contact them.