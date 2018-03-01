Frustrated west Saint John residents and business owners have launched a west side ratepayers' association to deal with the city on ongoing water problems, including bursting pipes and hard water.

More than 175 people attended a community meeting earlier this week at Hillcrest Baptist Church and voted 99 per cent in favour of forming an official group, said spokeswoman Pamela Ross.

"This was an exercise in democracy, sending a solid message to city council," she said, describing the community support for having an association as "overwhelming."

A five-member steering committee, led by former mayor Ivan Court as interim chair, has been selected "to provide guidance on key issues and policies," said Ross.

She has also created a Facebook group called West Side Residents, where information can be posted and shared.

"We just all want this to be resolved," said Ross. "We're all on the same quest — for usable, drinkable water."

Complaints and class-action

About 5,600 customers on the city's west side were switched over to water drawn from the South Bay Wellfield instead of the Spruce Lake Reservoir in September, as part of the Safe Clean Drinking Water project.

Since then, 214 people have filed complaints with the city over leaking pipes and about 200 people have signed up to be part of a class-action lawsuit filed against the city earlier this month. The city has not yet filed a statement of defence.

'It's like living in a time bomb.' - Pamela Ross, west side resident

Many residents believe the harder water drawn from aquifers and the heavier particles found in the water have caused the plumbing damage.

Other complaints have included water heater problems, irritated skin and stained dishes.

The city has hosted a few meetings to discuss the problems with west side residents, but Ross said last Thursday's open house one-on-one format angered many and prompted the creation of the association.

Pamela Ross says her basement sustained significant damage after a water pipe broke shortly after the switchover. (Submitted)

"Taking [away] our freedom to speak publicly is what encouraged us to appeal to the people and it's been with overwhelming response that the association formed," she said. "And I think only good things can come out of it."

Ross said it's been stressful for the people affected. Her basement had to be gutted due to a leak. "It's all brand new again down there, so fingers crossed, but it's like living in a time bomb," she said.

Many people are anxious going to sleep at night, worrying about what might happen overnight, and waking up in the morning, wondering what damage they might find.

"It's really been a strain on the whole west side. It's an awful thing."

The ratepayers' association is scheduled to meet again within three weeks, when Ross expects subcommittees will be formed.

Mayor Don Darling starts by asking to get through information respectfully. Almost immediately cut-off by two audience members. pic.twitter.com/oaBEIjawLY — @mattybing

City and Saint John Water officials held two open house sessions last Thursday to share information about the ongoing water problems and field many questions they've received from angry west-siders in recent weeks.

Mayor Don Darling called for patience and a respectful meeting but was almost immediately interrupted by two people.

"We're not limiting any questions; we'll answer questions you've got," said Darling.

"I am asking for your patience and that you allow us to get through this presentation because there is a lot of misinformation, there's a lot theory, a lot of speculation, and we've brought the experts here tonight to try and share that."

A Saint John Water presentation explained the water is safe and less acidic than before, and outlined a new plan to solve failing pipes.

Chemical treatment planned

City council voted last Tuesday to add orthophosphate to the water, a chemical commonly used in other municipalities, such as Moncton, to reduce pipe corrosion.

City staff will report back to council on the new system within five months, once research is completed and results are available.

Saint John Water has also partnered with Dalhousie University and CBCL Engineering to analyze corroded copper pipes, but the results are expected to take a couple of months.

About 150 people at the latest city-run SJ Water event. Starting with presentation, then splitting off into different rooms for info. pic.twitter.com/Z0kyD71q62 — @mattybing

However, patience appears to thin on the west side. After the meeting several, residents told CBC News they are still at a loss for answers.

Edith Chilton, a west-side resident, said she doesn't mind adding the chemical in the water, but she remains frustrated with her water service.

"Everything is coated with calcium, and if it isn't coated with calcium, it's dirty. If you make a pot of tea and dump out the water, you've got all this brown stuff all over your tea," she said, adding she has to wash the sink and bathtub after every use.

The class-action lawsuit filed on behalf the residents accuses the city of negligence and breach of contract and calls for compensation.