The frigid temperatures have wreaked havoc on water pipes in Saint John.

Water and sewage crews were kept busy for several hours Tuesday after a water main broke on the city's east side. It's the third water main break in recent days after two mains ruptured over the weekend.

City crews responded to three broken pipes Tuesday, but the water main break proved to be the most challenging. A foreman said a vacuum pump was used to clear out water and sand, allowing workers to clamp the broken main.

The recent cold spell has pushed the frost deeper into the earth, the foreman said.

On par

City spokeswoman Lisa Caissie said two water main breaks affected Saint John Water customers on the east side over the weekend.

"Both breaks were a result of the frigid temperatures," Caissie said in an email.

"While we do not always expect breaks to happen when and where they do, crews are prepared to respond when they occur."

A broken main in Saint John spews water. (Roger Crosman/CBC News)

Caissie said the number of breaks is not out of the ordinary, adding the overall number of annual water main breaks has decreased by a third in the past five years because of water infrastructure upgrades.

Extreme cold

Fredericton crews spent most of Dec. 28 in the bitter cold repairing a ruptured water main that shuttered a portion of a road on the city's north side.

The holiday fun on the weekend was hampered somewhat when an extreme cold front moved into the region. The wind chill combination made it colder than –30 C at times.

"Working in these temperatures is extremely difficult for our crews," Caissie said.

"It's cold, the ground is frozen and they are underground working with water, sometimes throughout the night. The safety of our crews remains a priority as they work hard to restore water service."

Water main breaks could lead to loss of water, low water pressure or a boil water order, she said, and affected customers would be notified.