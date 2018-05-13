Many flood-damaged homes in Saint John still unlivable

Even with the help of volunteers, friends, and family members, people trying to pick up the pieces in their flood-damaged homes in New Brunswick are recognizing it will be a long road to recovery.

On Sunday, the City of Saint John once again encouraged people to sign up to volunteer to help people clean up the flood damage.

Volunteers were dispatched to homes like Leonce Sonier's, near Dominion Park. He said he was happy to see the extra hands, even if they were carrying his belongings to the curb to await a trip to the landfill.

A team of volunteers help carry out some of Leonce Sonier’s damaged property at his home next to Dominion Park. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

"Feels good," he said. "Saint John looks after their people."

He and his wife were able to return to their Randolph home last Friday. But Sonier said they've staying in a hotel due to health concerns.

They're not the only ones facing an uncertain future thanks to contaminated water.

Down the road, Scott Price was helping remove everything from appliances to home decor from his brother's home. With his sister-in-law suggested the city should condemn her home, Price said they have a lot of work to do even after throwing soggy belongings in the dumpster.

Even after contaminated belongings are removed, Scott Price says his brother's family won't be able to return home. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

The floodwaters managed to creep up the walls and he said the building isn't close to being ready to be lived in yet.

"It's hard to guess when they could ever come back in here right now," said Price.

With so many tough decisions over which belongings they will attempt to salvage, Price said the city has made it easier to get rid of what they can't save. Protective masks and garbage pick-up, made an unpleasant experience much easier, he said.

Scott Price takes a break from helping remove everything contaminated water touched at his brother's home on Dominion Park Road. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

Darlene Young and her friends were happy to help gut a basement in the city's north-end.

"It's in us to do it," said Young. "There's so many people out there that need our help."

By midday, city spokesperson Lisa Caissie said about 50 had put their names forward to help. With 75 volunteers Saturday, Caissie said they had hoped for a higher turnout.

Young said the nice weather, combined with Mother's Day, likely contributed to fewer volunteers than were expected.

"You don't need a big crowd to get the work done," said her friend Donna Fynn, who noted it took five of them to work through a home in just two hours.