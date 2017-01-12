Saint John Coun. Gerry Lowe is concerned about the number of vacant buildings in the city.

Lowe says the city should be contacting owners and talking to them about new incentives to renovate.

In other cases the buildings should be demolished, which Lowe says involves a long, difficult process.

"There's not much you can do," Lowe said. "You report it to the building inspector, they come down and check it.

'It stays on the watch list until it either gets torn down or burned down.' - Gerry Lowe, Saint John councillor

"And then I usually call the fire department and they put it on what they call a 'watch list.' It stays on the watch list until it either gets torn down or burned down, simple as that."

Lowe showed CBC News a number of buildings across the city that he has received calls about from neighbours.

The properties in east and west Saint John and on the central peninsula included multi-unit apartment houses, single family dwellings and two long-vacant restaurant/motels.

Lowe concedes the employment downturn is a factor.

"A lot [has] got to do with the economy," he said. "People just can't afford to keep them up."

'They just walk from them'

This house on Saint John's Tisdale Lane has been vacant for seven years. A neighbour says it is home to rats. (Roger Cosman, CBC)

"So they just walk from them and leave them."

One of the calls Lowe received came from east Saint John resident, Gary MacDonald, who is concerned about a vacant home across the street from an apartment house he owns.

"I've actually witnessed rats fighting on the front step of it," said MacDonald.

"I would like to see him and other councillors start leaning on the city as a whole to start tearing these buildings down to prevent the rest of the housing market from continuing to dwindle."

Gary MacDonald says he's seen rats fighting outside a long-vacant home across from his. (Roger Cosman, CBC)

The vacant property on Tisdale Lane is registered to west Saint John resident Michael MacPhee.

MacPhee told CBC News the building was broken into two or three times and all the copper piping removed by thieves.

He said he would like to get rid of it and has tried to do so.

He's been told the city will tear down the building this summer.