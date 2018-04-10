Saint John will keep 2-parade Santa tradition, says group taking over whole show

The Saint John Lancaster Business Association will take the reins of the uptown Santa Claus Parade, but the group's executive director promises its separate, west side celebration isn't going anywhere.

"We will run two individual parades," said Blaine Harris, executive director of the west side group.

"The uptown parade is the pinnacle for the city. It's the one everyone looks forward to, and it encompasses all of Saint John. It will still remain a nighttime parade."

The association will plan the Saint John Santa Claus Parade beginning this year, Harris formally announced in a letter received by city council Monday night.

Uptown Saint John has organized the event for the past 15 years, but in January, it informed council that someone else needed to take over.

The parade, which celebrated its 65th year in 2017, became more of a labour of love, executive director Nancy Tissington told CBC News.

The program no longer aligned with uptown group's objectives, she said, and the event's logistics became too arduous to juggle with other responsibilities.

'Pretty simple'

Tissington estimated it required about four months of full-time, dedicated work, including handling the registration of about 70 to 80 floats, booking bands, arranging policing and keeping the website up to date.

But from Harris's perspective, the planning isn't that complicated.

"It's not a huge job at all," he told Information Morning Saint John. "The parades themselves, most of it is done through your computer systems. It's an online registration process.

"The planning was usually four to five meetings with your committee. And the biggest part is the actual parade day, getting everything lined up, getting it formatted."

Dealings with police and traffic departments are pretty straightforward "because it's the same thing every year," Harris said.

"So once your first one is by, the planning of it is pretty simple."

The Lancaster Santa Claus Parade will continue to be run separate from the uptown parade by keeping with the tradition of holding the event in the daytime. (CBC)

The west side began organizing its own parade 14 years ago, a few years after the city moved its central event to an evening affair.

It started with 40 entries and now averages between 50 and 60 floats, with approximately 7,500 people in attendance.

As in previous years, the Lancaster parade will be held the Saturday following the uptown parade. Harris said the uptown's evening schedule will add one additional layer to the planning.

Barricades or gates

"You're really looking at safety, at how can you make that parade safer," he said. "It's a bit more of a challenge because kids are literally standing on the curbs, and when the parade comes down the street they're almost in front of the floats.

"We'll evaluate with police and see what we can do so the children aren't going to be on the street. … It might be road barriers, it might be gating barriers, there will be something along the route to keep kids from coming onto the road."

Harris also wants to see if stores near the uptown route are willing to stay open later to better align with the event.

The business association will meet with Uptown Saint John in May to gather its records and details from the parades it oversaw.

Once all details are finalized, the group will meet with the police and fire departments, outside municipal workers and other stakeholders to move forward with a more detailed plan of operation.