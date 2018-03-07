Saint John Transit will soon have some important tools to help improve its service, says Coun. Donna Reardon.

Twelve new accessible buses with ridership counters on them are expected to arrive this month, said Reardon, who is city council's representative on the transit commission.

"So that's one of the things that will make a big difference," she said.

Accurate ridership data will enable the commission to optimize the busy routes by either adding buses or increasing frequency to better serve passengers. The commission can also take a closer look at the routes that aren't being used to see what can be changed, said Reardon.

That data has been difficult to capture because people pay with cash, punch cards and monthly passes, she said.

Once the new buses are on the road for about a month, Reardon believes the commission will be able to multiply those ridership counts by 12 to predict route usage for the year and plan accordingly.

Ward 3 Coun. Donna Reardon, who is council's representative on the Saint John Transit Commission, says the city's 'cheap' parking contributes to the 'car mentality' that contributes to low ridership. (CBC)

Saint John Transit only has about 50 buses and about 600 kilometres of road to serve, said Reardon, noting Halifax, by comparison, has more than 300 buses, plus a couple of ferries.

"So it's trying to balance those two to provide a service that's meaningful and useful to the people that actually want to take the bus."

Stage 2 of the city's transportation master plan, currently being developed, will also be key, said Reardon.

"That should map out where we want transportation," ranging from truck routes to bike lanes and pedestrians, "and the bus system should be built upon that," she said.

"You have to look at where your passengers are going and how you can get them to where they need to go within one stop."

Making the service more convenient will help break the "car mentality" of the "car-centric" city and boost ridership, she said. And that, in turn, will enable the transit commission to build the system.

In addition, the bus transfer points, or "transit nodes" can help drive development, known as transit-oriented development, or TOD, said Reardon.

She cited a recent development on Waterloo Street as an example. The apartment complex only had about four parking spots for about 20 units, but is on a bus route, making public transit a good option.

"I just see so much happening with transit right now," Reardon said.