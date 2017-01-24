Saint John's thriving nightlife is coming into conflict with some of the people trying to get some sleep in nearby apartments.

The matter came to a head Monday when the owner of the Canterbury Lounge appealed to city councillors for help.

Sam Mackay has been charged with two counts of violating the city's noise bylaw.

"The issue at hand is that the city is trying to grow its core and one of the main attractions to a city's core is restaurants and bars," wrote Mackay in his letter to council.

"If these tickets are to go through it will set a horrible precedent for the future of uptown vibrancy."

Mackay requested councillors amend the city bylaw in the case of businesses in the restaurant and bar district.

'In any city, you have a vibrant nightlife, you have a vibrant city. That's a fact.' -Coun. Blake Armstrong

The problem for city councillors is the same district is also home to a growing number of apartment dwellers.

"Some of the residents on Prince William Street have a hard time sleeping at night because the bars go on until about 3 a.m.," said Shirley McAlary, Saint John's deputy mayor.

"So that's become an issue and it's a legitimate issue. If people are going to move into the city they have to have a comfortable life, they have to have a good quality of life."

Coun. Blake Armstrong tried to get council to order a stay of proceedings by the court for Mackay until a review of the bylaw can be completed.

"It's unfortunate we have a noise problem, but right now there's a man with a business that employs people that is stuck in the middle," said Armstrong.

Motion approved

Mayor Don Darling deemed an attempt to interfere with police charges involving an existing bylaw would be inappropriate.

After some discussion a motion by McAlary was approved.

It assigns city council's growth committee the task of reviewing the noise bylaw.

In his letter to council, Mackay says he is scheduled to be in court Jan. 31 to face the charges.

He says he faces a minimum fine of $500 on each charge if there is a conviction.