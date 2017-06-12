Saint John's former chief engineer says Canada's Competition Bureau helped shape the contract tendering policy just tossed out by city council.

Paul Groody said the bureau was in Saint John to investigate an allegation of collusion among contractors bidding on city contracts.

No charges were laid, but the incident led to discussions about the way the city's tendering process worked.

"They actually visited us here and spent some time with us," Groody said. "We had extensive consultation with them."

Groody said the complaint being investigated by the Competition Bureau did not originate with city officials.

'That's very unwise, very unwise.' - Paul Groody

The result, he said, was an end to the practice of giving the Saint john Construction Association the names of firms that had taken out tender documents for city contracts.

The, so called, "plan-takers list" allows contractors to see who else, if anyone, is planning to bid on a city contract.

"That was something we were very concerned about, obviously," said Groody. "When you are dealing with public money, public contracts, the construction industry has to be kept at arm's length."

Staff objected to latest change

The rule change, instituted in January 2004, has just been reversed by Saint John city council, despite strenuous objections from city managers concerned it will reduce competition and lead to higher prices for taxpayers.

"I'm really surprised they made that decision," said Groody. "That's very unwise, very unwise."

Saint John council's move comes just weeks after the city council in Toronto, Canada's largest municipality, voted to close public access to all of its plan-takers lists on recommendations from the city's auditor general, Beverly Romeo-Beehler.

Romeo-Beehler's report followed a lengthy investigation into the way paving contracts were tendered in the city of 2.7 million people.

In an email to CBC News, Romeo-Beehler said it is now "recommended practice" in procurement to keep the names of companies picking up tender documents confidential.

Quebec inquiry saw danger

She cited a recommendation from the Charbonneau Commission report in Quebec that followed a lengthy investigation into collusion and bid rigging in the province's construction industry.

The Competition Bureau would not confirm or deny a Saint John investigation in 2003.

The bureau said, however, that it always recommends withholding plan-takers list until the call for tenders is officially closed.

Paul Groody, Saint John's former chief engineer, is surprised the city reverted to old rules.

This "makes it harder for competitors to identify each other and engage in cartel activities," said Marie-France Faucher, communications adviser with the bureau.

"It is also based on previous bureau experience where it has been observed that bidders were tempted to use such lists to gather together and fix prices among competitors."

The Competition Bureau has an online "toolbox" for procurements that advises confidentiality when it comes to companies that are going to place bids.

Following lobbying by the Saint John branch of the New Brunswick Construction Association, the majority of councillors voted May 15 to release the lists.

Industry predicts lower bids

The association argued releasing the list of companies planning to place bids would allow sub-contractors to contact those companies with offers that could lead to more competitive prices for the municipality.

They also pointed to Moncton and to numerous Ontario municipalities that release plan-takers lists at least some of the time.

"The city is missing out on the possibility of getting these lower bids because they're cutting off that channel of communication of information," said Krista Collins of the Contractors Association.

Saint John city staff argued that a company that finds itself the only one to have picked up plans is more likely to put in a higher bid than one that does not know if there are competitors.

CBC is not responsible for 3rd party content