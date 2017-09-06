By strengthening the wording, it's hoped the taxi bylaw amendments improve Sgt. Mike McCaig’s ability to enforce the laws. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

The Saint John taxi advisory committee is hoping proposed changes to the city's taxi bylaw will help crack down on rogue cabbies and protect passengers from unfair pricing.

Common council gave first and second reading to a motion Tuesday evening that would make several key regulatory changes — and potentially improve enforcement of those regulations.

Despite bylaw changes adopted in May 2016 requiring meters be used in every taxicab, committee members say some drivers are still using the old zone-based system, or making up rates as they go.

"Many of the items written into the [old] bylaw were written in with the hope that the taxi industry would behave like normal, civilized taxi industry members and follow the regulations as written down," taxi inspector Sgt. Mike McCaig told council during a presentation on Tuesday evening.

"They weren't quite as tight as they needed to be to get to prosecution in the event of bylaw infraction."

Metered fares still not used by some

One of the proposed amendments would require a taxi's meter to be linked to the roof light, letting police know if the device is turned off.

Another clarifies the meaning of "contract rate" in the bylaw.

A "contract rate," according to committee chair Richard Lee, is supposed to be a registered arrangement between client and the taxi company – like when car dealerships issue slips to customers providing them with a free ride.

But it's apparently being misused to strike deals with passengers that aren't documented beforehand.

"I've heard of three different rates being used," Lee said Wednesday. "I've heard the metered rate is actually being used in some cases, the zone rate is being used in some cases and then there are people who are charging whatever they want to charge."

In one case, brought up by both Lee and McCaig, a group of tourists was charged $120 for a trip to the airport – four times the normal rate – because the driver charged the $30 flat fee for each passenger.

The situation has devolved to the point where committee members say industry representatives won't even meet with them.

Richard Lee, chair of the committee, says the amendments have been reviewed by lawyers and should improve enforcement. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

Stronger wording allows for better enforcement

By strengthening the wording, it's hoped the amendments improve McCaig's ability to enforce the bylaw.

"He feels he will have no problem issuing a ticket if there is a violation and taking it to court," Lee said. "City staff and city lawyers have spent a lot of time on this."

Other proposed changes include stronger language to clarify that meters should be running in every cab and when exactly they should begin to count.

The idea of developing a training program, ensuring new cab drivers are up to date with the rule changes, was referred to city staff.

Staff will also be asked to review a mobile application to replace the current meter model.

No one from the taxi companies across Saint John responded to CBC's request for an interview Wednesday.

The motion to amend the taxi bylaw is scheduled to return to council again Sept. 18.