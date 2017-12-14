Saint John 'secret society' opens doors for rare glimpse
The Grand Lodge of New Brunswick marked its 150th anniversary this year
By Julia Wright, CBC News Posted: Dec 14, 2017 4:25 PM AT Last Updated: Dec 14, 2017 4:52 PM AT
For a secret society, the Masons aren't much of a secret. The organization has been implicated in conspiracy theories, featured in Dan Brown's best-selling The Da Vinci Code and parodied on The Simpsons. (Who could forget the catchy Stonecutter's anthem, We Do?)
For more than a century, the Masons have also included in their membership a who's who of politicians, celebrities, and powerful men ranging from Sir John A. Macdonald and John Diefenbaker to Tim Horton, Mozart, and John Wayne, as well as numerous notable New Brunswickers.
This year, the Masonic Grand Lodge of New Brunswick marked 150 years in Saint John.
The sprawling temple on Germain Street, completed in 1881, houses grand meeting rooms, antique furnishings, and a wealth of symbolism incorporated into its design. It's one of the oldest Masonic lodges in Atlantic Canada — but since the rules of freemasonry prohibit soliciting new members, and public events are rare, what's inside has remained a mystery to non-members.
Mason Doug Mayes remembers walking through the temple doors the first time.
"I was a little worried when I first showed up," Mayes said. "But when I saw a member of the clergy going in with a collar around his neck, I thought, it can't be that bad.
"We're just regular people. We eat, we socialize, we drink wine."
In honour of the Grand Lodge of New Brunswick's 150th anniversary, CBC reporter Julia Wright went inside the little-seen interior of Saint John's Masonic Temple inside and took these photos.
