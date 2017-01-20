Sears Canada is opening a new call centre in Saint John and the company estimates it will create 350 new jobs.

The announcement was made Friday morning in Saint John. Opportunities New Brunswick is offering $4.3 million in payroll rebates and loans and the Department of Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour is adding $894,000 in jobs funding.

"New Brunswick is a world leader in the business services centre sector," said Premier Brian Gallant in a statement.

"It is already an important industry for our economy, employing thousands of New Brunswickers and we see it as an opportunity for growth and moving forward."

Sears refers to the latest call centre as a business services centre.

Saint John Mayor Don Darling said the new call centre will allow shoppers to buy local. (Matthew Bingley/CBC News )

The jobs at the Saint John centre will include business services agents, team leaders, information technology support, human resources personnel, administrative support and managers.

Recruiting and training will begin in early March with the centre scheduled to begin taking calls this spring.

During Friday's news conference, Saint John Mayor Don Darling made a "buy local" connection to the local Sears now that the call centre is in the city.

Sears made a similar jobs announcement in Edmundston on Wednesday. The company will be creating a total of 530 jobs in the province between the two new centres in the spring.

Sears Canada also announced new jobs in Edmundston on Wednesday. (Canadian Press file photo)

The New Brunswick government will contribute about $3.5 million toward Edmundston's business services centre, which includes some payroll rebates and loans, Gallant announced earlier this week.

Brand Stranzl, executive chairman for Sears Canada said the company is making significant investments in technology and customer loyalty.

"The idea is that a local, Canadian-based loyalty team will be able to build strong emotional connections with our customers," said Stranzl.

Stranzl thanked the provincial government for help in establishing the two call centres and said he looked forward to "continuing our positive relationship together."