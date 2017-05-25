Saint John Sea Dogs fans arrived at the Memorial Cup in Windsor, Ont., to find something wrong with their hockey team's merchandise.

The pucks and shirts available at merchandise stands in the Windsor Family Credit Union Centre were emblazoned with "St. John Sea Dogs."

The puck was available in a pack of four bearing the logo and name of each Memorial Cup team. Shirts were available in a nearly identical design for each team.

Jamie Tozer, who runs the Sea Dogs blog Station Nation, was quick to point out the error on Twitter, noticing it only after he bought a stack of pucks.

"It was upsetting, obviously," Tozer said. "We see it a lot around junior hockey, especially around national tournaments that aren't that familiar around Saint John."

Merchandise pulled

The pucks and shirts were pulled from merchandise stands shortly after the error was pointed out on the first day of the tournament, May 18.

Merchandise with the incorrect team name was withdrawn May 18 and wasn't replaced for almost a week. (Jamie Tozer)

But it wasn't until Wednesday — just two days before the team plays in the Memorial Cup semifinal — that merchandise with the proper spelling of the team name appeared, Tozer said.

"Even this week you hear a lot of people calling the Sea Dogs the St. John's Sea Dogs," he said. "It's upsetting and I'm sure the team kind of gets bothered by it."

Tozer said he was glad to see the merchandise corrected. The error was the result of a "lack of respect and lack of knowledge," he said.

"It's something that we see a lot of with the Sea Dogs, and we've seen a lot of over the years, especially with the national media who aren't used to the East Coast and the difference between Saint John and St. John's."