Saint John drafting ride-hailing bylaw to make way for companies like Uber

Ride-hailing could arrive in Saint John after council voted to draft a bylaw allowing companies like Uber to start picking up passengers.

It's the second time Coun. Greg Norton has called on his colleagues to open up the market to ride-hailing apps. The initial motion was voted down three years ago.

But Norton said he's since heard from business owners that there's now a greater need for more transportation options, particularly in the bar district in the evenings.

"Creating a bylaw allows the municipality to put some regulations in place so companies, whether they're large like Uber or smaller like Lyft, know exactly the game that they're getting into when they arrive on the doorsteps of our municipality," he said.

Modernizing the bylaw could also spark local startups, he said, noting that he thinks the taxi industry and ride-hailing can coexist.

"We need to provide bylaws that allow for industries ... to develop — and allow the economy and market to decide what's the best value for our citizens."

Hard to get home

The owner of McGill's bar and nightclub in Market Square said there are many nights where his patrons find it challenging to get a cab home.

Corey McGill said he wrote a letter to the city about a month ago about the issue. He said he's supportive of the taxi industry, but thinks ride-hailing services would provide people with another safe option to get home after a night out.

"In the tourism world, we're very cognizant of [the fact that] we don't want people making that choice if they can't get a ride home getting behind the wheel," he said. "I'm supportive of the taxi industry ... but there are only so many cars at the end of the road at the end of the night — and you have a dozen bars that all get out at the same time."

Not enough demand, taxi owner says

But Paul Ram, who owns two taxi stands and is a veteran of the industry, said that he doesn't believe the population has grown enough to warrant adding more services.

He suggested that if bar owners think there's a problem, they should try to make arrangements with the cab companies.

"Every club gets out at the same time but, other than that, I don't think there is any issue here," he said.