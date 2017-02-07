The Saint John Regional Hospital will have "the most modern [intensive care unit] and cancer treatment centres in the country," thanks to $90 million in provincial funding announced on Monday, according to the Horizon Health Network's chief of staff for the region.

The state-of-the-art upgrades and expansion will enable the 35-year-old hospital to better treat more patients sooner, said Dr. John Dornan.

"Health care evolves. … We have major trauma coming here, heart surgery, folks that require organ transplants. … There's a whole plethora of things that increase our need to be able to provide the most critical care."

Dr. John Dornan says the provincial funding has already helped the hospital recruit doctors, including oncologists, radiotherapists and critical care physicians. (CBC)

Right now, there are bottlenecks in the system, said Dornan.

"In fact, sometimes we have to cancel surgeries because we just don't have the ICU space."

Similarly, there is a "tremendous need" for cancer services, he said.

The cancer centre has the necessary oncologists, radiotherapists and physicists, "but we just don't have the space to treat people timely."

The new larger space will nearly double the service and provide patients and their loved ones with more privacy, he said.

And it will all happen with little disruption to patients because it's not just a renovation, it's an expansion, Dornan said.

The hospital will be increasing its footprint southward in the B tower, so while the construction is underway, patients will receive the same care they always have, and once it's complete, they will simply be relocated.

"So we don't expect to see much growing pains for patients."

Dornan said the planning and design work will take about a year. After that, construction will begin.

"It's very exciting," he said.

The provincial government has committed $90 million over five years to the project, which is expected to cost about $106 million.

The Saint John Regional Hospital Foundation will also contribute to the project.