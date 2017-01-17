A carload of Saint John women who say they feel threatened and repulsed by Donald Trump heads to the U.S. Capitol this week for the Women's March on Washington.

And as they approach, they'll join others wearing knitted pink caps — also known as "pussy hats" — to make a visual statement of support for the human rights the Trump election has put at risk.

The Pussyhat Project, launched in late November, according to its website, encourages activists to wear the hats at the march Saturday and has even provided the knitting instructions.

'They have forgotten how far we've come and are not aware of what the implications are, if we go back.' - Debbie Eden, protester from Saint John

"It's a symbol to say, 'You can't touch us,'" said Debbie Eden, referring to Trump's lewd 2005 comment to an entertainment reporter on a videotape that only surfaced in October.

"You can say, 'grab them by the 'beep, beep' ... but guess what ... you really can't."

Eden expected to start driving south on Thursday, sharing the ride with her friends, Sandra Bain, Christina Dalzell and Liane Thibodeau.

Eden said she and the others were shocked and sickened by the U.S. election results.

Puzzled by women who backed Trump

Eden said she's still dumbfounded by exit polls that indicated 53 percent of white American women voted for Trump.

"When women are elevated, everybody gets a better life," she said.

"And I think they've forgotten. They have forgotten how far we've come and are not aware of what the implications are, if we go back."

The march, taking place the day after Trump's inauguration, is expected to attract some 200,000 people. Feminist icon Gloria Steinem is among those scheduled to speak at a rally near the Capitol.

"It's exciting because it feels like we're doing something," said Sandra Bain.

Sees Trump presidency as setback

Bain said Trump sets a bad example of what is acceptable in society and fears it will be contagious.

She said his presidency will be a setback for marginalized people around the world.

"We have to make sure what we fought for, those human rights that we fought for, are not going to be taken away," Bain said.

The four women are travelling on a shoestring budget and plan to stay for free one night with anti-Trump sympathizers.

As for their expenses, such as gas and sundries, those should be covered by donations they've already received from people who support their trip.

"But if we end up in jail, we might need bail money," Eden suggested, in a tone that suggested she was only half-joking.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway on this side of the border to organize marches in Canadian centres.

A Fredericton march is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. at City Hall on Saturday.