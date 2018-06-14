Canaport LNG property tax payment to Saint John to benefit 74 other N.B. communities

For a second straight year, Irving Oil Ltd. has declined to challenge the assessed value and tax bill on its Canaport LNG property, meaning more than $2 million in extra tax and equalization money has been freed up to be shared by 75 New Brunswick communities

On paper, Saint John will get all of the $2.6 million in property tax revenue from the LNG site now that the appeal period for challenging 2018 tax bills has ended, but at the same time the city will lose $944,000 in provincial equalization money because of the windfall.

"We are happy to see the increase," said Saint John Coun. David Merrithew, chairman of the city's finance committee.

Coun. David Merrithew said the city is pleased to receive the extra money, even as it's lessened its depended on equalization funding. (CBC)

"We would have liked for it to have been more, but we're happy."

A toonie for Meductic

In a complex arrangement worked out with the province in 2016 and first used last year, the $944,000 in equalization money Saint John loses because of the increased LNG tax revenue will be redistributed among the province's 74 other equalization-receiving municipalities.

Shares of that money will range from a low of $2 for the tiny village of Meductic, which is the smallest equalization receiving community in New Brunswick, up to $129,000 for the city of Miramichi, if it is distributed in the same proportion as other equalization funds.

Riverview town manager Colin Smith said the town had not budgeted for the LNG-related money. (Ian Bonnell/CBC)

Colin Smith, the chief administrator for the Town of Riverview, said a similar LNG-related equalization bonus arrived last year, but it was not certain there would be another this year.

"There was a communication from the province indicating there is an adjustment and here is the amount," said Smith.

"This isn't something that we pre-plan in our budgeting at all."

Riverview is the sixth largest recipient of equalization from the province among municipalities and this year should qualify for up to $54,000 in money that is being diverted from Saint John.

Property tax freeze

The unusual mid-year payments are the result of nervousness by both Saint John and the province that Irving Oil will someday launch a challenge to the assessed value and tax bill of the Canaport LNG facility.

The company did not respond to a request for information about whether it might challenge the tax bill in the future, but concern that it might is significant.

In 2005, Saint John agreed to freeze property taxes at the LNG site at $500,000 per year even though the property was eventually assessed to be worth nearly $300 million and would normally have paid an annual tax bill to the city of $8 million .

However, in 2016 the city voted to repeal the tax deal after a report by CBC News disclosed the LNG development was paying US$12.25 million per year in rent to Irving Oil, which owns the property the development sits on.

The province agreed to make the change for the city but lowered the LNG development's assessed value more than two thirds to $98 million before full taxes were applied in 2017 on the recommendation of a U.S. firm hired to reevaluate its worth.

A net gain for Saint John

That still generated a $2.6-million tax bill for the city, but every March Irving Oil has the right to challenge the amount, and, until the appeal window closes in April, the province withholds all but $500,000 of what the LNG property owes. It also calculates Saint John's equalization share as though Irving Oil would win an appeal and the rest of the LNG taxes will not be paid.

When Irving Oil did not challenge the LNG assessment in 2017 or again this year, Saint John received the balance of taxes owed but instantly lost almost half of that to the equalization claw back.

That means Saint John achieved a net revenue gain from cancelling the LNG tax deal of $1.15 million per year although Merrithew noted the city also lessened its dependence on provincial equalization funding.

"It's nice to have but I'd rather rely on our own revenues," said Merrithew. "I'd rather be less reliant on equalization payments."