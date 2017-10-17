The city of Saint John will ask the government of New Brunswick for major reforms to its property tax system.

Those changes — if accepted — would see the province stop levying its own property tax on top of the rate charged by municipalities.

In Saint John the provincial portion amounted between $30 million to $35 million in 2017, some or all of which, under the plan, could be assumed by the municipality.

The proposal would also give cities, towns and villages control over the creation of tax classes to allow differentiations between such things as light and heavy industry.

Municipalities would gain control over the tax rates charged in those various classes.

The request for tax reform was approved unanimously by councillors on Monday, following the delivery of a report authored by Jeff Trail, Saint John's city manager.

A burden for residential taxpayers

Among other things Trail's report, Fair Property Taxation, compares the burden carried by residential rate payers with that of the city's heavy industries.

"When it comes to property taxes, a question we hear often [is], 'Are all the different rate classes paying their fair share?'" said Trail.

Trail says residential taxpayers pick up 61 per cent of the overall tax burden in Saint John, while heavy industry picks up just 8 per cent.

'It's going to be a tough pill for them to swallow.' - Coun . David Merrithew

The Saint John Regional Hospital paid $4.573,282 in property taxes while the Irving Oil Refinery, the largest in Canada, was charged $2,638,762.

The city is struggling financially after years of nearly flat assessment growth and Trail warned difficult decisions will have to be made in the 2018 budget.

The vote to accept his recommendations was unanimous.

Coun. Gerry Lowe says the province's other municipalities have to be brought onside.

"I think it's very important that this city send this report to the other seven cities in New Brunswick to show them the work that's been done here, because it affects everybody," said Lowe.

Coun. David Merrithew urged city residents to push the issue with local MLAs.

"It's going to be a tough pill for them to swallow," said Merrithew.