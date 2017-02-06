Saint John port workers say their income has suffered a big drop since the port's chief container service moved to Halifax, but a new player on the waterfront is optimistic about future business.

Tropical Shipping, the main container service in Saint John since 2001, moved its operations to Halifax in early January.

Shortly after, DP World, which operates 77 terminals around the world, took over at the Rodney Container Terminal on the west side of Saint John.

About 100 longshoremen are now counting on Dubai-owned DP World to drum up new business after so much of it left with Tropical, said Terry Wilson, local president of Local 273 of the International Longshoremen's Association.

"The income of the longshoremen now, and the tonnage and everything, would be down 25 per cent," Wilson said. "Hopefully, we can get back to where we were, or even better than when Tropical left."

Curtis Doiron, DP World's terminal general manager in Saint John, said that as one of the world`s largest terminal operators, the company has vast shipping connections that will help Saint John.

Saint John is DP World's s first and only foothold on the East Coast of North America since 2006, when resistance in the U.S. to Arab ownership of port terminals led the company to divest itself of its U.S. assets.

"This is the kind of visibility and exposure that Saint John is going to get with this relationship," Doiron said.

"The port supplies the land and the buildings. We supply everything else. We employ the labour. We run the operation. We own the equipment and for the most part, work hand in hand to grow the business."

Some business already back

Saint John has already recovered some of Tropical's container volume because it was picked up by Mediterranean Shipping, Doiron said.

"I believe they've been able to secure a significant portion of the volume that would have otherwise moved."

But the hunt is on for new shipping lines, he said, which is where DP World's connections will come in.

DP World will be able to use those connections to identify potential customers that could benefit from what Doiron described as Saint John's niche assets..

The assets include 450,000 square-feet of warehousing space, almost immediate access to the highway system and rail lines, and "an extremely productive and engaged workforce," he said.

A $205 million modernization program will also help sell the port, he said. Two giant blue cranes were added in October to attract super-size container ships, which the smaller red cranes could not, and they're already making a difference, Doiron said.

Labour costs are standard

"We can work the containers off the ships at any point in the tide. With the red cranes, with the bigger ships, we would run out of space."

When asked if there's pressure on longshoremen to take wage or benefit cuts to attract new business, Doiron said he "wouldn't go that far."

"The industry is standardized in terms of wage costs and labour components, particularly in ports where there's a unionized workforce," said Doiron.

The ILA's collective agreement doesn't expire for five years, according to Wilson.

CBC News tried to reach Jim Quinn, Saint John Port Authority president and CEO, for an update on container volumes and new business, but he was out of town.