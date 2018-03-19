A former deputy chief of the Saint John Police Force is coming out of retirement to serve as the interim chief.

Bruce Connell will replace John Bates, the outging chief, on April 1, the Saint John Board of Police Commissioners announced Monday.

Connell retired in 2014 after 30 years of service.

"We're pleased to welcome Bruce back to the Saint John Police Force family," commission chair Jennifer Carhart said in a statement.

"He knows the community and the operation thoroughly, he knows the men and women on the team, and he can provide the steady leadership we need while we go through the search process for a new chief," she said.

There is no word on when a new chief will be hired.

Police board chair Jennifer Carhart said a swearing-in ceremony will be held in mid-April. (CBC)

Connell has agree to act as interim chief for up to two years, ensuring adequate time to complete the search and for a period of transition once a permanent replacement is found, said Carhart.

A formal swearing-in ceremony for Connell will be held in mid-April.

Bates could not immediately be reached for comment on Monday but offered his congratulations to Connell on Twitter.

Congratulations to former Deputy Chief Bruce Connell who has been named interim Chief for the @saintjohnpolice effective April 1st. — @ChiefBates

Bates announced his retirement last December, after just two years at the helm.

His surprise decision to step down came on the heels of city council's decision to cut the police budget by $1.25 million in 2018.

Saint John Police Chief John Bates surprised many with his retirement announcement last December. (CBC)

Bates had advised council that slashing that amount could force management to "start looking at cannibalizing" some of the specialized units. The union has said the street crime, traffic and community response units will be eliminated.

Last week, the city's finance committee approved an updated operating budget, which will see the police cuts reversed in light of $22 million from the provincial government.