The Saint John Police Force was expecting to come in under budget by $50,000 to $150,000 by the end of the year, but is now projecting a deficit of between $50,000 and $100,000 instead.

Marven Corscadden, director of human resources and finance for the force, says it's because of "an oversight" by the city's fleet department and isn't "a true deficit."

"It's not an outlay of cash, it's really an allocation between departments," he said on Wednesday, after a delivering a presentation on the fiscal picture to the Saint John Board of Police Commissioners on Tuesday night.

The city's fleet department changed its costing model this year and divided its $1.4 million budget among all the departments to let them manage their own fleet costs, but failed to give the police force $190,000 of its share, said Corscadden.

He suspects that's because the force falls under agencies, boards and commissions, rather than departments.

Police budget 'under a stronger lens'

Corscadden acknowledges "the picture appears bleak," but wanted to ensure the board understood the reason behind it.

"Most times, the police budget is put under a stronger lens, I guess," he said.

"If we would have gotten that [$190,000] allocation, it would have changed the whole landscape for our budget this year."

'We're looking at every opportunity … to balance the books.' - Wayne Corscadden, director of finance

​The force is still hoping to deliver a balanced budget at the end of the year, despite the current projections, said Corscadden.

"We haven't given up faith," he said. "We're looking at every opportunity … to balance the books."

Those could include reducing costs, seeking economies of scale through joint-force initiatives, recovering costs on joint-force operations, deferring expenses, and generating revenue through off-duty officers working "extra-duty assignments," such as providing security at Harbour Station events for a fee.

"That being said, if we have one homicide before the end of the year, it could go in the other direction because of overtime costs," he said.