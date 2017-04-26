The Saint John Police Force seized $188,000 worth of controlled drugs and substances, after executing several search warrants in the city's north end on Tuesday afternoon.

Sgt. Chuck Breen with the Saint John Police Force, said search warrants took place at residences on Durham Street, Douglas Avenue and Millidge Avenue, as well as a vehicle search.

He said police also seized two firearms and a quantity of ammunition.

​As a result, police arrested two men, ages 58 and 49, and a 49-year-old woman. They are charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and for the possession of firearms.

The search warrants were part of an investigation into the trafficking of narcotics within the city.

The investigation involves the Integrated Street Crime Unit with the Saint John Police Force, which includes members of the Saint John Police Force, the Kennebecasis Valley Regional Police Force and the RCMP.

Police expect to make more arrests as the investigation continues.