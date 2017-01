The Grecco Pizza shop on Somerset Street in Saint John was robbed Friday night, police say. (Google Maps)

Saint John Police are looking for a suspect after Greco Pizza in the North End was robbed.

Police say a man armed with a weapon walked in to the pizza shop on Somerset Street at around 11:10 Friday night and got away with cash. He is a white male, about five feet, 10 inches tall with a slight build, police say. He was wearing a grey hoodie with a mask and sunglasses.

No one was hurt.