The Anglophone South district education council is asking for public input on its proposal to close two schools in the north end of Saint John and move students to a new, more centrally located school.

The move comes after the council embarked on a so-called Policy 409 review of seven schools in Saint John's north and south ends.

The council proposes closing Hazen White-St. Francis and Centennial schools and sending students to a new school.

Rob Fowler, chairman of the district education council, said an extensive study was done, and there were rounds of public consultation last year.

"I think we've come up with something that is pretty much in line with what the community was telling us," he said.

The review of the seven schools for kindergarten through Grade 8 was prompted by steadily declining enrolment and the aging infrastructure.

Hazen White-St. Francis School, on Sandy Point Road, did see its population spike because of an influx of Syrian refugees, but that appeared to be a temporary blip, Fowler said.

After the public consultation process, the district education council will vote April 11 on whether to recommend closing Hazen White-St. Francis and Centennial, which is closer to the old north end.

Would close 2 central schools

The council voted in January to recommend building a new school in the south end, consolidating students from St. John the Baptist-King Edward School in the south end and students from Prince Charles School on Union Street.

The recommendation will be delivered to the Department of Education next week, Fowler said.

The council can't make the decision to close schools or choose exactly where new schools should be built.

In the case of the north end schools, for instance, all it can do is recommend a new school be located centrally between the two schools the province would be closing, he said.

Ultimately, finding a location for a new school building is up the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure.