Windows are smashed, broken televisions lie in the courtyard, and graffiti is sprayed on every surface at the Mitchell Street apartments in the north end of Saint John.

Every resident of the building was evicted last July and given documentation showing the company that owned the complex, Saint John County Condominium Corporation Number 13, had gone bankrupt.

"Certainly, if you look at the buildings, they seem to be almost collapsing in on each other," said Rick Mantle, whose father lives next door at the Rocmaura nursing home.

The 72-unit building was in need of more than $3 million in repairs to pass inspection, according to the documents given to residents at the time of the evictions. The accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers was the receiver, the documents said.

A filing cabinet, paper, broken televisions, mattresses and other garbage litter the property at the Mitchell Apartments. (Ben Silcox/CBC)

People like Mantle are contacting Saint John city council with concerns the building will burn down, putting residents of the nursing home and nearby houses in danger.

"I mean, you know, what are we going to wait for?" Mantle asked in an interview. "For it to burn to the ground, and then you've got to evacuate a nursing home at possibly three o'clock in the morning? That would not be a good situation, I don't think, for anyone, so the time to do something about this building is now."

Beyond the possible fire hazard, the abandoned complex has become a magnet for vandalism and loitering. On July 3, three people were arrested on the premises for trespassing.

One of many smashed windows at the Mitchell Apartments in the north end. (Ben Silcox/CBC)

Hands tied

While it is "on council's radar," Coun. John Mackenzie said there is little it can do, despite an influx of complaints from the public.

He said he has been unable to find the owners to ask for co-operation in reviving the property.

"I would love to be able to sit down with the people that own it or represent it, " Mackenzie said. "It could really have some potential ... but we can't even get a hold of the owner."

One of the Mitchell Apartments has been falling into worse shape since it was abandoned a year ago because it wouldn't pass the city building code. (Ben Silcox/CBC)

He said this is indicative of a lack of legislation that would let cities to intervene when properties fall into disrepair.

"This is one of the reasons why we need the Municipalities Act changed," Mackenzie said. "The way it's set up right now our hands are tied to a process that is just very difficult."

Deputy Mayor Shirley McAlary said that for now, council has put city resources into watching over the property.

"I've contacted our staff through the building inspector's department and they are keeping a close watch on it on a regular basis, and so is the fire department," she said.

PricewaterhouseCoopers, the receiver, did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.