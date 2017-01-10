Saint John's Deputy Mayor Shirley McAlary says a lack of co-ordination at city hall caused the municipality to miss the deadline for the first round of funding for Canada 150 celebrations.

Fredericton and Moncton were among 19 Canadian centres to receive funds for New Year celebrations that included live music and performing arts events.

"There was no co-ordination with the mayor's office or the common clerk's office, so nothing happened," said McAlary.

"Then the mayor decided — the former mayor — decided to take it on as a project of his own."

It's not anybody's fault. It's the way it happened - Shirley McAlary, Saint John Deputy Mayor

McAlary told councillors she attended a meeting hosted by former Mayor Mel Norton over a year ago, where it was announced the city would take the lead in applying for federal funds for Canada 150 activities.

She said responsibility for the city's celebrations was later shifted to Discover Saint John, an arm's-length tourism and events agency, too late to meet the deadline for federal New Year's funds.

"It's not anybody's fault," said McAlary.

"It's the way it happened."

McAlary was responding to a motion Monday by Coun. Greg Norton requesting the city manager or a designated organization make a presentation to council on progress toward 150 celebrations in the city.

In the preamble Norton congratulates Fredericton and Moncton for being among the centres selected for funding.

"I think it's important from a public perspective that the public knows what's happening with public Canada 150 celebrations in our community," said Norton.

Neither Norton or Glenda MacLean, the chair of the Discover Saint John board of directors, could be reached last night.

At one point Coun. Blake Armstrong attempted to have the discussion halted and moved behind closed doors citing "sensitive material" raised by McAlary.

His motion did not receive a seconder.

Not too late

Federal funds are still available for other Canada 150 activities and the city, through Discover Saint John.

In the end, McAlary said it's even possible Saint John could receive more federal money than Fredericton or Moncton did for their events.

Saint John MP Wayne Long attended Monday's council meeting and promised there will be federal assistance for celebrations in the city.

Jeff Trail, the city manager, told councillors that Discover Saint John has been successfully planning for the celebrations.

"They've been very ably coordinating and organizing and putting together an assembly of events that I'm sure the community's going to be very happy with." said Trail.