A 2.8 magnitude earthquake hit the Saint John area Wednesday night, according to Natural Resources Canada.

The epicentre of the quake was located about 17 kilometres northwest of Saint John and took place at 7:19 p.m. Atlantic time.

CBC News has received reports of loud booming noises being heard in Grand Bay-Westfield.

Michal Kolaj, a seismologist with Natural Resources Canada, said the quake was large enough that some people would have heard or felt it, but not big enough to do any harm.

"It's certainly not large enough that [we'd] expect there to be damage," said Kolaj.

Natural Resources seismograms also indicated at least four tremors in the McAdam area. However, the mayor of McAdam, Kenneth Stannix, told CBC News he heard no reports of residents feeling the tremors.