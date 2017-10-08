A 55-year-old man from Saint John has died after a two-vehicle crash on the Trans-Canada Highway in Waasis, about 15 kilometres south of Fredericton.

According to an RCMP news release, on Oct. 7 shortly before 8 p.m., a transport truck collided with a vehicle making a left turn across two lanes of traffic. The driver of the vehicle was killed. The driver of the transport truck was not injured.

RCMP said speed and alcohol were not considered to be factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.