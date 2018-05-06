Facebook is boring. Are you part of the problem?

There are lots of reasons to be disenchanted with Facebook right now:

Annoying ads. The sale of your personal data. An alleged role in destabilizing Western democracy.

But there's another, obvious reason people aren't enjoying logging in as much.

It's boring.

To kick off Innovation Week in Saint John, photographer and web designer Dan Culberson gave a talked called "How to Stop Boring Your Friends and Neighbours on Facebook in 2018."

From repetitive selfies, to tired memes, to shaky concert videos, here are seven things to post if the goal is to make everyone on your friends list hit "unfollow" en masse.

1. 50 slight variations on your own face

Pout. Head tilt. Boring.

People love to hate selfies — but the occasional photo that provides "some context of where you are, what you're doing, or something interesting happening in your life that day isn't intrinsically a bad thing," Culberson said.

The problem comes when people post images of their own faces to the exclusion of anything else. It's "a vain person who posts pictures of their vain face over and over all day — and vain people are boring," Culberson said.

The sentiment is echoed in a recent study from Sejong University in Seoul, which found that narcissistic people tend to posts lots of selfies.

2. Mouldy old memes

Doge is an internet meme that went viral in 2013. You probably don't need to post it again, according to Culberson. (Wikipedia/Atsuko Sato)

Here's looking at you, folks, who are still posting pics of Ned Stark with the phrase "Winter is Coming" or Justin Timberlake declaring "It's Gonna be May."

One of Culberson's pet peeves, he said, is people "re-sharing memes that are super-popular, and stuff that you didn't create. I think that gets boring pretty quick."

A sure way to be not-boring, Culberson said, is to "make sure that what you're creating is personal to you". That means taking your own photos, or spending a few minutes creating something funny or thoughtful.

3. Novel-length statuses with no photos

Write a novel, if that's what you want to do. Just don't post it on Facebook. (Nana B. Agyei/flickr.com/nanagyei)

According to Culberson, "there's lots of research to suggest that when people are looking at social media, they scan the page."

"You can post whatever you want. But if you want to resonate with people, and get attention, then you need an image."

4. Dramatic, vague complaints

Constant negativity is annoying in real life. It's also annoying on Facebook. (lookcatolog/flickr/cc)

If you've spent much time on social media, you're likely all too familiar with "vaguebooking," a genre defined in the Urban Dictionary as "an intentionally vague Facebook status update that prompts friends to ask what's going on, or is possibly a cry for help."

Culberson likens vaguebooking to "walking into a crowded room of people, or a room of your colleagues, and going 'Oh my God, this is the worst day ever' and then refusing to talk about it."

"That's really annoying to do in a room full of people, and it's really annoying to do on Facebook."

5. Phone videos of the whole concert

A fan takes a video of Pete Seeger: excessive video-taking not only takes away from your concert experience. It also makes for a boring Facebook post. (Hans Pennink/AP)

Videos are amazing: take a 360-degree live video of the Nashville Predators coming out for their first playoff game, or an up-close views of the giant moose you encountered in your backyard.

Videos taken from the nosebleed section of Harbour Station in Saint John, on the other hand? Not so great. Phone-quality audio and a close-up view of the head of the person in front of you don't make for a great viewing experience.

The best concert photos and video to share on Facebook, Culberson said, are the photos of you and your friends having fun at the concert.

"I think if you're at a Lady Gaga concert, enjoy the concert," Culberson said. "Let the professionals create the video."

6. Only your most amazing achievements

You just got a massive promotion and you're travelling around the world again? Yippee for you.

It's important to remember that "social media really is people making little advertisements for themselves," Culberson said. "It's easy to look at social media and think everyone else is having a great time or living an amazing life and you're not, or you're missing out on something."

When people exclusively post the positive — their latest promotion, a massive party or amazing world travels — it gets boring fast.

The answer is to be yourself, which might mean the occasional realistic, self-deprecating post. And try not to worry about whether people like it.

"You can't be interesting to everybody," Culberson said. "In order to be somebody's thing, you have to not be somebody's thing."

7. Updates on your boring life

Don't have anything interesting to post? Try going out and doing more interesting stuff. (Credit: iStock/Getty Images)

If you don't have anything interesting to post about, there's a simple solution, Culberson said: look more closely at what inspires you.

Step outside your comfort zone. Live an interesting life. There are myriad reasons to do that, Culberson said, that have nothing to do with Facebook.

"In the same way that great photography can be about finding something special in the way the light hits that paint texture, or a certain gesture that someone has — you have to find that special thing in what might be mundane."

"Do it for yourself. If it's interesting to you, it will probably be interesting to the people you want to connect with."