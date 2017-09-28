A Saint John lawyer has been contracted by the United Nations to improve working conditions in Bangladesh after the 2013 collapse of a garment factory building that killed more than 1,100 people.

The collapse created a spotlight on multi-national retailers taking advantage of the country's cheap labour. Joe Fresh was one of the many clothing designers who had merchandise being made at the facility through subcontracting.

As a result, Douglas Stanley became one of half a dozen people worldwide contracted by the UN agency to draft legislation to improve working conditions in the ready-made garment industry in Bangladesh.

The country has 163 million people — with five million employees working in the ready-made garment industry. Canada imported more than $1.5 billion of textile products from Bangladesh in 2016 alone.

During one of his four trips to the country in 2017, Stanley has toured garment factories in Dhaka, the country's capital city.

"It's not a place you'd want to spend a lot of time," he said.

Despite the poverty, overcrowding, pollution and poor drainage in the capital city, he was surprised by what he saw.

The working conditions in one of the garment factories were similar to those at J.M.L. Shirts Inc., in Edmundston.

Douglas Stanley is a Saint John lawyer, who saw firsthand remedial foundation work being done by the owners of a five-storey garment factory in Bangladesh. The work was being done in order to comply with a building code developed by a group of international buyers of ready-made garments from Bangladesh. (Submitted by Douglas Stanley)

"I understand they're not going to bring us to the worst of the factories," said Stanley, the only lawyer on the UN team who isn't from Bangladesh.

"It was remarkable though that they are making a substantial capital investment in the buildings to basically satisfy external stakeholders, to meet international standards."

Temporary system put in place

Following the 2013 disaster, the Bangladeshi government implemented an ad hoc system to provide medical care and compensation for those injured and the dependents of the dead.

"There was a lot of pressure from these retailers," Stanley said. "The law in Bangladesh, at that time, in terms of compensation for injured workers and deceased works, was fairly elementary."

While the system existed for survivors, it wasn't made to last.

"It's to design a legal framework for an employment injury insurance scheme … similar to what we have in our North American jurisdiction," Stanley said.

The country's leather and agriculture industries could also be included.

But while change is starting to come to the developing country, Stanley has been contracted by the International Labour Organization to bring more.

"They've had quite a bit of incentive to establish a workers compensation system," he said.

A hopeful future

Bob Jeffcott, policy analyst for Toronto-based labour rights organization, the Maquila Solidarity Network, said the work could change the lives of millions of people.

"That is something all of us in the labour rights movement have been hoping for," he said. "It would be a very positive development if it comes to be."

Loblaws, the Canadian food giant which also sells the Joe Fresh brand, still sources clothes from Bangladesh but publishes names of factories it uses.

It was one of 200 companies that signed the Accord on Fire and Building Safety in Bangladesh, a legally binding document between brands and trade unions designed to work towards a safer industry.

A woman is lifted out of the rubble of the Rana Plaza factory collapse in Dhaka, Bangladesh, that killed 1,129 people in 2013. Clothes bound for Canada were made in the factory. (Kevin Frayer/AP) (Kevin Frayer/Associated Press)

"In that sense, companies have stepped up to the plate," Jeffcott said. "It took an enormous amount of effort to get them to do so."

But the new legislation will make it easier in the future.

It's important people are aware of where the consumer products come from and what the situation is with respect to the worker, Stanley said.

"I'm very optimistic," he said. "I don't think it's unreasonable to say in the next couple years Bangladesh will have, at least the beginnings of, a sustainable workers' compensation system."