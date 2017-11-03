The Seven Seas Mariner sailed out of Saint John earlier this week, signalling the end of the 2017 cruise ship season.

The season ended on Wednesday but Betty MacMillan, manager of cruise development, said it was a busy one this year.

"We had an increase this year, lots of great things happening," said MacMillan.

She said with bad weather in some parts along the coast, an additional four ships made a pit stop at the local port city.

"We had 400 extra passengers than we were expecting. It's a four per cent increase over last year, so it's a good year."

Danielle Timmons, vice-president with Aquila tours, who operates on shore tours for the cruise ship visitors, said the industry has been evolving over the years.

"The most popular short excursions we do are around the city of Saint John and then out to St. Martins," said Timmons.

"Guests love to go out to the sea caves in St. Martins."

Timmons said cruise ship passengers want to experience things and don't necessarily want to sit in a bus and drive.

"They really want to get their hands on things and get some true experiences here."

MacMillan said the cruise lines expect each port to offer passengers something different at each stop.

A taste of the sea

"We have the highest tides on the planet so the St. Martins and Hopewell Rocks tours are extremely popular."

Timmons said people want a sense they've seen the Bay of Fundy and they understand how the tides work.

Even the weather helped keep people happy.

"This has been an amazing fall weatherwise," said Timmons. "We've been very lucky."

MacMillan said they expect to see another increase in the number of passengers in 2018. She said more cruise ships are expected to visit, including some cruise ships from Europe.