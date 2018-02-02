As Bernard Rossignol sits in his new apartment, the image of Pope John Paul II leans against the wall above his mantel while his trusty dog rolls around on his lap.

He's one of the clients of Housing Alternative Inc.'s expanding Housing First Saint John initiative, which seeks to provide homes for individuals suffering from homelessness caused by continuous destabilizing factors in their lives that make them too "high risk" for landlords.

This time last year the program housed only one individual. Now 19 clients call apartments home across the city.

The idea is to move people into housing paid for by federal funds, then focus on remedying whatever caused them to be on the streets in the first place — whether it be drug addiction, poor mental health or, in Rossignol's case, money problems.

"When I went to file my income taxes, I didn't realize I owed the government so much money," he said. "They took everything."

Now Bernard Rossignol has a stable place of shelter in his life, he says he hopes he can return to work. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

Shelters not always an option

Four months ago, the 59-year-old and his dog, Toby, were living in a tent near the race tracks on the east side of Saint John. He was homeless for about four years before moving into his new apartment.

He lived in a "crack shack" for several months, but he decided to leave, unable to deal with the scenes he saw there.

He also tried using the city's shelters but found violence between individuals often followed the men through the doors.

"[So] I went over to the tent and stayed there, me and my dog," he said.

"In the summers it's not too bad. It's the winter time. It's cold."

Rossignol says on those cold winter nights by the race track with his dog, he had no hope of a better life and little trust in others. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

Rossignol said the plan now is to try to get his life and the life of the dog — who once saved him from a freak fire incident — back on track. He'd like to return to work.

Program wants to expand further

For Ben Appleby, the housing co-ordinator sitting across the room, Rossignol is one of the successful cases.

It's not always so easy, he said.

"There are just those that have chosen not to be part of this program," Appleby said. "They just don't want to engage. They don't want to meet with people.

"I've since seen those people and know what environment they're living in. It's heartbreaking."

The idea is to move people into housing paid for by federal funds, then focus on remedying whatever caused them to be on the streets in the first place. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

Right now, the program has more referrals then they can manage. Appleby would like to change that, but he said the $88,000 to $90,000 the program has to spend might not allow him to.

The current goal is to place 10 people in homes each year.

The program also wants to put more money into supporting its existing clients, like teaching them basic life skills such as cooking, cleaning and time management.

While a client becoming completely independent is the ultimate goal, Appleby said that's not possible for all.

"Sometimes you start with the smallest things," he said. "It's a very slow moving process. These are years of issues that have been untreated."

Rossignol said his dog, Toby, once saved his life back before he was homeless. It cemented their relationship. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

Landlords less reluctant

Back when CBC News first wrote about the initiative, it was new to Saint John. A year ago, Appleby said one of the major hurdles his and his colleagues faced was convincing reluctant landlords to come on board.

"Now that word's gotten out … landlords continue to offer units. I feel comfortable with the number of landlords that we have a good, healthy relationship with," he said.

He recalls how one client abandoned his unit after suffering from a relapse, thinking he blew his only chance to have a stable home.

It took weeks, but Appleby eventually tracked him down in a shelter and explained that what happened was OK.

"We met and just had a coffee," Appleby said. "When I told him that his place was still there – I had the keys in my pocket – tears came to his eyes."

Now, because of the program, a few more people have come into his life he can depend on.

"Those people right there," Rossignol said, pointing to Appleby. "They do a good job."