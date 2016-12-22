A cedar tree on Highway 1, just outside Rothesay, has been decorated with candy canes and nativity scenes for as many as 40 years.

Shiny blue and gold bulbs reflect the Christmas traffic nearby, and the whole scene is tied together with red and green ribbons and purple beads.

It's an eclectic and festive holiday display that has been pieced together since the 1970s by small leftover decorations and donated yard sale items.

And although the original decorator has died, his family has continued his legacy.

Christmas ninja

Kevin Richard is J.J.'s son. He and his children now keep up the display themselves. (Jericho Knopp)

James Joseph, or J.J., Richard was something of a Christmas ninja.

Every year before Dec. 25, he would sneak out of the house at night, dressed in a Santa suit, and decorate a tree facing the highway into Saint John.

Kevin Richard, J.J.'s son, said it was because J.J.'s wife would never let him help decorate inside the house.

"She only liked a little tree and that was it," he said.

"But he loved Christmas. [He was] always in Santa Claus suits, running around to different kids and stuff."

He secretly decorated this tree for more than 20 years, as his children grew up and had children of their own.

Until one year, when he got sick, and couldn't do it himself, and word got around the city that the display hadn't gone up that year. That's when J.J. told his family that he was behind the decorations.

"It made me smile," Richard said, "because I was like, 'Oh, that's who's doing that.' I'd always seen it and didn't know who did it."

'He loved Christmas'

Some of the tree's decorations include shiny baubles and green and red ribbon. (Brian Chisholm.)

J.J. died just under six years ago, but his son and three grandchildren have been decorating the tree in his honour ever since.

"He loved Christmas, Christmas was his season," said Melissa Leblanc, J.J.'s granddaughter.

"We wanted to keep up his tradition for him. It's one of those things that it makes me happy to see other people happy."

And in those years, the display has continued to grow, as well, according to Richard.

"People actually add stuff to it too," he said.

"Like when I come to take it apart, it's like 'Oh, that's a new one.'"

The family has one more decoration they plan to add next year: a handmade wooden cross with J.J.'s initials inscribed in the middle.

And they will continue decorating, as long as there are family members to keep the tradition alive.