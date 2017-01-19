Linda McPhee doesn't wear a cape or jump off tall buildings, but her neighbours consider her a superhero.

The Saint John woman is known to snow plow up to seven different driveways during each snowfall, mow lawns come summer and duck out on her own friends' invites to holiday dinners to cook meals for the elderly instead.

"She is God's gift to this neighbourhood," said Arlene Winters, who lives in the Saint John neighbourhood.

Winters said her neighbour clears her driveway, shovels and mows her yard.

McPhee has also been her plumber.

"She's just a sweetheart," said Winters.

"She's a superhero."

McPhee, a retired Air Canada employee, owns two snow blowers that she has in prime condition to keep her neighbours safe.

"They have family, but their family doesn't live close and they're elderly and I don't like to see them by themselves," said McPhee.

"So I try to make things as comfortable and enjoyable as I can."

McPhee said she likes to stay busy and help others who might need her help.

"It was just the way I was raised," she said.

"It's a rural, country thing I think."

Refuses to get paid for help

McPhee will celebrate her 71st birthday in a few days, but she's more preoccupied with upcoming birthdays of those living next door.

"We have a birthday coming up on Friday, 91-years-old, so we're going to have some cake and tea," said McPhee.

And McPhee refuses to be paid for her help.

"I have offered to pay her and she has literally thrown the money in the driveway," said Winters.

"She told me if I did that again she would stop."

Linda McPhee operates two snowblowers to keep her neighbours safe in winter months. She inherited the grey snowblower after one of her neighbours passed away. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Neighbours said the closest thing McPhee has ever taken in payment is one of the snowblowers she inherited from a neighbour who passed away.

She uses it to help his widow get in and out of the driveway in the winter months.

"My husband died 11 years ago," said Winters.

"She said to me at that time, 'I will take over and I will look after you.'"

McPhee kept her word and has been looking after Winters ever since.

"She came into my life and tried to take over the spot left by my husband," said Winters.

"I hope that she's rewarded for it."